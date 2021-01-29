UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Brother, FBK Lawyer, Pussy Riot Activist To Face Court In Moscow On Friday

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Navalny's Brother, FBK Lawyer, Pussy Riot Activist to Face Court in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The director of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) said that the Russian opposition figure's brother, Oleg Navalny, as well as FBK lawyer Lyubov Sobol and Pussy Riot activist Maria Alyokhina will face a Moscow court on Friday, which will choose a measure of restraint for them in connection with the January 23 unauthorized rallies.

All of them were detained on charges of violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

"Oleg Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Anastasia Vasilyeva, Oleg Stepanov and Maria Alyokhina are being sent to the Tverskoy District Court to decide on a measure of restraint. What measure of restraint to expect, they do not say.

The hearing starts at 2:00 p.m. [11:00 GMT]," Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter.

Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, confirmed the information to Sputnik, noting that it is unclear what measure of restraint will be pursued by investigators.

Alexey Navalny, 44, was detained on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for an alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction. Following the arrest, his supporters called for nationwide rallies that took place on Saturday.

The Saturday rallies were not authorized, and authorities warned against joining them amid pandemic restrictions.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Twitter Germany Vladimir Putin January From Court Opposition P

Recent Stories

SHC approaches SC with review petition in Daniel P ..

4 minutes ago

Legality of e-challens comes under question

15 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Rival Political Forces in Myanmar t ..

15 minutes ago

Ecuador's Ombudsman Demands Probe Into Health Mini ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab sports minister calls on minister IPC, disc ..

17 minutes ago

Two suspects held during operation in sargodha

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.