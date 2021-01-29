MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The director of Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) said that the Russian opposition figure's brother, Oleg Navalny, as well as FBK lawyer Lyubov Sobol and Pussy Riot activist Maria Alyokhina will face a Moscow court on Friday, which will choose a measure of restraint for them in connection with the January 23 unauthorized rallies.

All of them were detained on charges of violations of sanitary and epidemiological rules, which carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison.

"Oleg Navalny, Lyubov Sobol, Anastasia Vasilyeva, Oleg Stepanov and Maria Alyokhina are being sent to the Tverskoy District Court to decide on a measure of restraint. What measure of restraint to expect, they do not say.

The hearing starts at 2:00 p.m. [11:00 GMT]," Ivan Zhdanov wrote on Twitter.

Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, confirmed the information to Sputnik, noting that it is unclear what measure of restraint will be pursued by investigators.

Alexey Navalny, 44, was detained on January 17 upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for an alleged poisoning, and placed in custody for 30 days for violating probation terms on an earlier embezzlement conviction. Following the arrest, his supporters called for nationwide rallies that took place on Saturday.

The Saturday rallies were not authorized, and authorities warned against joining them amid pandemic restrictions.