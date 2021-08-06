UrduPoint.com

Navalny's Brother Gets 1-Year Suspended Sentence In COVID-19 Case - Lawyer

Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court appointed on Friday a one-year suspended sentence for Oleg Navalny, a brother of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, having found him guilty of inciting people to violate sanitary regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his lawyer, Nikos Paraskevov, told Sputnik

The public prosecutor requested a one-year conditional sentence with a probationary period of three years.

"By the verdict of Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Oleg Navalny was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 33 and Part 1 of Article 236 of the Russian criminal code. He was sentenced to one year in prison. The term is considered conditional, with a probationary period of one year," Paraskevov said.

According to investigators, because of the calls by Navalny and other defendants, people came to unauthorized rallies on January 23, which created a threat of a surge in coronavirus incidence.

