MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court appointed on Friday a one-year suspended sentence for Oleg Navalny, a brother of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny, having found him guilty of inciting people to violate sanitary regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his lawyer, Nikos Paraskevov, told Sputnik.

The public prosecutor requested a one-year conditional sentence with a probationary period of three years.

"By the verdict of Moscow's Preobrazhensky District Court, Oleg Navalny was found guilty under Part 4 of Article 33 and Part 1 of Article 236 of the Russian criminal code. He was sentenced to one year in prison. The term is considered conditional, with a probationary period of one year," Paraskevov said.

According to investigators, because of the calls by Navalny and other defendants, people came to unauthorized rallies on January 23, which created a threat of a surge in coronavirus incidence.