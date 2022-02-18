UrduPoint.com

Navalny's Brother Presumably Flew To Cyprus In September - Court Materials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Navalny's Brother Presumably Flew to Cyprus in September - Court Materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Oleg Navalny, the brother of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, presumably left Russia on September 4 and never came back, according to materials of the Moscow Lublinsky District Court.

"Navalny purchased a ticket with a departure on September 4, 2021, on the route Moscow Sheremetyevo - Cyprus. There is no information about returning to the territory of the Russian Federation," judge Vladimir Kuznetsov said, citing court materials.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Cyprus September Court Opposition

Recent Stories

PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affa ..

PTI appoints Dr Shahbaz Gill as party's youth affairs' focal person

3 minutes ago
 Police recover arms, hashish from car

Police recover arms, hashish from car

3 minutes ago
 U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

U18 Inter-academy football tournament begins

14 minutes ago
 Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

Thailand keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

Three hurt in ferry fire off Greece

14 minutes ago
 Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title he ..

Lewis Hamilton hungry for F1 return after title heartbreak

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>