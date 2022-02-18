(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Oleg Navalny, the brother of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, presumably left Russia on September 4 and never came back, according to materials of the Moscow Lublinsky District Court.

"Navalny purchased a ticket with a departure on September 4, 2021, on the route Moscow Sheremetyevo - Cyprus. There is no information about returning to the territory of the Russian Federation," judge Vladimir Kuznetsov said, citing court materials.