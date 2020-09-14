The incident around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny can be used to pressure Germany to abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The incident around Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny can be used to pressure Germany to abandon the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, Albert Breininger, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert claimed that laboratories in France and Sweden confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group. He, however, refused to specify which laboratories came to this conclusion.

"The poisoning is very beneficial for those who want to pull the plug on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project. As we say: in any incomprehensible situation look for someone who benefits from it. Peculiar how all of them appeared at once trying to pressure Germany and accuse Russia," Breininger said.

According to the politician, the presence of this poisoning substance in Novalny's blood neither clarifies its origin nor the place from which it came and should be investigated further before accusing any country or a political figure.

"The substance's origin is a key question in this whole situation. Who is the manufacturer of this substance, and how did it end up in Mr. Navalny's blood? There are no answers to these questions. In the situation with Navalny, unfortunately, everything goes according to a prewritten script where Putin is to blame for everything," he stressed.

The German politician wished Alexey Navalny a quick recovery, expressing hope that he would be able to clarify the incident.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. On Wednesday, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.