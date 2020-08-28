(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny remains serious, but symptoms of cholinesterase inhibition are weakening, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Friday.

"Alexei #Navalny has been receiving treatment at #charitéberlin since last weekend.

His condition is stable. There has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity. Mr. Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life," the clinic tweeted.