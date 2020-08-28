UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Cholinesterase Inhibition Symptoms Diminishing - Berlin Clinic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 07:01 PM

Navalny's Cholinesterase Inhibition Symptoms Diminishing - Berlin Clinic

The condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny remains serious, but symptoms of cholinesterase inhibition are weakening, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The condition of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny remains serious, but symptoms of cholinesterase inhibition are weakening, the Charite clinic in Berlin said Friday.

"Alexei #Navalny has been receiving treatment at #charitéberlin since last weekend.

His condition is stable. There has been some improvement in the symptoms caused by the inhibition of cholinesterase activity. Mr. Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit, where he is being kept in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator. While his condition remains serious, there is no immediate danger to his life," the clinic tweeted.

Related Topics

Russia Berlin Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume flights to Lusaka from 4 Septem ..

17 minutes ago

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

50 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

1 hour ago

Met Office predicts more monsoon rains in Sindh pr ..

1 minute ago

AC Lala Qila visits bazaars, inspect prices

1 minute ago

Effective govt steps against COVID-19 yielding des ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.