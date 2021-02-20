(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Alexey Navalny's defense plans to appeal his prison sentence in a higher court, lawyer Vadim Kobzev said Saturday, after a Moscow city court backed the earlier decision to replace Navalny's suspended sentence with real prison time.

"The defense plans to appeal this at a higher court," kobzev told reporters.