Navalny's Defense Plans To Appeal Tuesday's Court Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Navalny's Defense Plans to Appeal Tuesday's Court Decision

The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny plans to appeal a Moscow court decision which sentenced him to nine years in jail in a case related to fraud and contempt of court, lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny plans to appeal a Moscow court decision which sentenced him to nine years in jail in a case related to fraud and contempt of court, lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters.

"We will, of course, appeal against the verdict," Mikhailova said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Navalny's lawyers were detained by the police later on Tuesday because they failed to move away from a roadway.

