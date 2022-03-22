(@ChaudhryMAli88)

POKROV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny plans to appeal a Moscow court decision which sentenced him to nine years in jail in a case related to fraud and contempt of court, lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters.

"We will, of course, appeal against the verdict," Mikhailova said.

According to a Sputnik correspondent, Navalny's lawyers were detained by the police later on Tuesday because they failed to move away from a roadway.