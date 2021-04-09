UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Defense Team Files New Complaint With European Court Of Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:40 PM

Navalny's Defense Team Files New Complaint With European Court of Human Rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Alexey Navalny's lawyer has told German Der Spiegel magazine that the defense team of the jailed Russian opposition activist had filed new complaints with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Navalny went on a hunger strike after he was denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice. Olga Mikhailova, his lawyer, says the 44-year-old is suffering from two spinal hernias. He has refused the treatment offered by the prison authority.

"We keep trying.

We have filed new complaints with the ECHR in which we described the conditions of Alexey's detention and inadequate medical assistance," Mikhailova told the German weekly.

The Strasbourg-based court ruled in February that Russia should immediately free Navalny, who has been serving a 3.5-year sentence in a prison in the Russian town of Pokrov, about 60 miles from Moscow, on financial misconduct charges. Russia rejected the call, describing it as interference in its domestic affairs.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Doctor February From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, G42 Health Care AA Hold ..

26 minutes ago

Pb to construct 35,000 apartments under PM's visio ..

3 minutes ago

Pentagon Says 'Has Nothing to Offer' Regarding Rep ..

3 minutes ago

Prince Philip Died Aged 99 - UK Royal Family

3 minutes ago

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber celebrate 10th wedding a ..

34 minutes ago

PM's decisions putting economy on right track: Naw ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.