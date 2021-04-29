The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will challenge in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) the fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,443) imposed on Navalny in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will challenge in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) the fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,443) imposed on Navalny in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a district court in Moscow ruled to uphold the fine, dismissing a complaints by Navalny's lawyers.

"We will appeal it through a cassational procedure," Kobzev told Sputnik.

A bit later, the lawyer told reporters that the defense team would also challenge the decision in the ECHR.