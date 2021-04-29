UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Defense Team To Challenge $11,443 Fine In Veteran Defamation Case In ECHR

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:17 PM

Navalny's Defense Team to Challenge $11,443 Fine in Veteran Defamation Case in ECHR

The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will challenge in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) the fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,443) imposed on Navalny in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny will challenge in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) the fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,443) imposed on Navalny in the case of libel against a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, lawyer Vadim Kobzev said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a district court in Moscow ruled to uphold the fine, dismissing a complaints by Navalny's lawyers.

"We will appeal it through a cassational procedure," Kobzev told Sputnik.

A bit later, the lawyer told reporters that the defense team would also challenge the decision in the ECHR.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Lawyers Fine Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister to vi ..

4 minutes ago

PCB receives 3989 applications for club registrati ..

5 minutes ago

PM emphasizes upon enhancing foreign remittances

10 minutes ago

Bangladesh offers medical aid as virus soars in In ..

7 minutes ago

UK's Cuts to Foreign Aid Devastating for Family Pl ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to React to 'Unacceptable' Actions of Bulga ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.