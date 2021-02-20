The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is going to appeal a Moscow court's ruling in the libel case, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Saturday

"Surely, we will appeal," Mikhailova said.

The Moscow district court found Navalny guilty of libeling a World War II veteran and ruled that he must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500).