Navalny's Defense To Appeal Moscow Court's Decision In Libel Case

31 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:30 PM

Navalny's Defense to Appeal Moscow Court's Decision in Libel Case

The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is going to appeal a Moscow court's ruling in the libel case, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is going to appeal a Moscow court's ruling in the libel case, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Saturday.

"Surely, we will appeal," Mikhailova said.

The Moscow district court found Navalny guilty of libeling a World War II veteran and ruled that he must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500).

More Stories From World

