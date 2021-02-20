Navalny's Defense To Appeal Moscow Court's Decision In Libel Case
Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is going to appeal a Moscow court's ruling in the libel case, his lawyer Olga Mikhailova said on Saturday.
"Surely, we will appeal," Mikhailova said.
The Moscow district court found Navalny guilty of libeling a World War II veteran and ruled that he must pay a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500).