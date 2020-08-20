(@FahadShabbir)

The personal doctor of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Anastasya Vasilyeva, has responded to the Kremlin's proposal to expedite transfer of the politician, who is in a coma, abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The personal doctor of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Anastasya Vasilyeva, has responded to the Kremlin's proposal to expedite transfer of the politician, who is in a coma, abroad.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that authorities were open to speeding up the process to allow for the international transportation of the opposition figure.

"We are officially responding to the proposal and are asking for assistance in providing medical documentation for the transfer of Navalny to the leading poison control center in Europe," Vasilyeva said in a tweet.

She added that the head doctor of the emergency unit where Navalny is being treated is withholding the medical report from Navalny's representatives, including his wife.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow when he suddenly fell ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in the city of Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and put on a ventilator in a medically induced coma. Navalny's spokeswoman expressed the belief that he was poisoned. However, deputy chief doctor of the hospital noted that this was just one of the possible reasons behind the deterioration of Navalny's health condition.