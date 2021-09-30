MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The Russian Justice Ministry said it had removed the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (FZPG) from the registry of NGOs performing the functions of a foreign agent in connection with the liquidation of these legal entities.

In early August, the ministry, by decision of the Moscow City Court, added FBK and Navalny's Headquarters on the list of banned organizations. In September, FBK was officially liquidated by a court decision.

The exclusion is an purely technical procedure, the ministry noted.