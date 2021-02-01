UrduPoint.com
Navalny's FBK Proves Foreign Agent Status By Calling For US Sanctions On Russia - Kremlin

Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:50 PM

The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, labeled as a foreign agent by the Russian Ministry of Justice), established by Alexey Navalny, demonstrated its status of a foreign agent by calling on Washington to slap Russia with sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

The FBK urged US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on 35 Russian officials and business persons.

According to the FBK executive director, the foundation will submit the same request to the European Union and the UK government.

"As for the foundation and all these letters and calls, the foundation has demonstrated its status of a foreign agent both de jure and de facto," Peskov said at a briefing.

The Kremlin finds Western sanctions "absolutely inadmissible," the spokesman noted.

"This method of maintaining relations between governments is absolutely wrong, it has no prospects," Peskov said.

