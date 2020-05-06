The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) run by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is using a tax abuse scheme involving several firms registered by FBK employees to understate income, overstate expenses and facilitate the transfer of funds abroad, an investigation by the RT broadcaster published on Wednesday said

The broadcaster said that three companies in Russia and one in Latvia were registered to full-time FBK employees, and the activities of these companies were hardly transparent. RT noted, citing experts, that such a scheme could be considered by courts and the Federal Tax Service as tax abuse or tax evasion.

Lawyer Ivan Solovyov told RT that such moves could be used to understate taxable amounts for certain types of obligatory payments.

"Such fragmentation of activity may have several reasons. The first is tax optimization. This makes it easier to save money, overestimate costs and underestimate profits. Or, on the contrary, such assistance can be directed specifically to the development of a particular area, without casting a shadow on the entire structure," Solovyov told RT.

Navalny's FBK is known for its numerous publications alleging corruption in various state bodies of Russia, as well as on the part of the country's businessmen and high-ranking officials. Navalny himself received two suspended sentences for alleged embezzlement in two separate cases one in 2013, and another in 2014 for five years and 3.5 years in prison, respectively.