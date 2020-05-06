UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Foundation Uses Tax Abuse Scheme To Take Funds Out Of Russia - RT Probe

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:22 PM

Navalny's Foundation Uses Tax Abuse Scheme to Take Funds Out of Russia - RT Probe

The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) run by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is using a tax abuse scheme involving several firms registered by FBK employees to understate income, overstate expenses and facilitate the transfer of funds abroad, an investigation by the RT broadcaster published on Wednesday said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) run by Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is using a tax abuse scheme involving several firms registered by FBK employees to understate income, overstate expenses and facilitate the transfer of funds abroad, an investigation by the RT broadcaster published on Wednesday said.

The broadcaster said that three companies in Russia and one in Latvia were registered to full-time FBK employees, and the activities of these companies were hardly transparent. RT noted, citing experts, that such a scheme could be considered by courts and the Federal Tax Service as tax abuse or tax evasion.

Lawyer Ivan Solovyov told RT that such moves could be used to understate taxable amounts for certain types of obligatory payments.

"Such fragmentation of activity may have several reasons. The first is tax optimization. This makes it easier to save money, overestimate costs and underestimate profits. Or, on the contrary, such assistance can be directed specifically to the development of a particular area, without casting a shadow on the entire structure," Solovyov told RT.

Navalny's FBK is known for its numerous publications alleging corruption in various state bodies of Russia, as well as on the part of the country's businessmen and high-ranking officials. Navalny himself received two suspended sentences for alleged embezzlement in two separate cases one in 2013, and another in 2014 for five years and 3.5 years in prison, respectively.

Related Topics

Corruption Russia Latvia Money May Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

2 hours ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.