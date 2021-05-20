KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The health condition of Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, who is currently serving a prison sentence on financial misdemeanor charges, has stabilized, he eats normally, the head of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) assured on Thursday.

Earlier this spring, Navalny went on a three-week hunger strike after being denied a visit by a doctor of his own choice whom he wanted to have a consultation with to discuss his back and leg pain.

"I can say that he has more or less regained his health. He went on a hunger strike, then he finished it. He weighs already 82 [kilos, 180 pounds]. He eats normally and has the possibility to communicate with his family," FSIN Director Alexander Kalashnikov told reporters.

"There are no special penalties, there are no violations, he is not accused of anything. No one aims at humiliating him or complicating his life. He is [serving his sentence] on general terms," Kalashnikov added.