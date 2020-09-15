UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Official Instagram Account Posts His First Photo From Hospital

He official Instagram account of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny posted on Tuesday the first photo since the politician fell ill, the caption says that Navalny can finally breathe without a ventilator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The official Instagram account of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny posted on Tuesday the first photo since the politician fell ill, the caption says that Navalny can finally breathe without a ventilator.

The photo, taken inside the Berlin-based Charite hospital in Berlin, features Navalny, his wife and their children.

"Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you. I can hardly do anything so far, but yesterday I managed to breathe without any assistance, all day long. Absolutely on my own. No assistance, I did not even use a simple ventilator. I enjoyed it a lot. This is an amazing process that many people underrate.

Highly recommended," the caption read.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the 44-year-old was flown to the Charite hospital for further treatment. It was not until September 2 that German doctors claimed Navalny's samples contained traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Moscow demands evidence from Berlin, saying that Russian doctors found no toxic substances in Navalny's system.

