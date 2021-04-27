MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A network of regional offices associated with Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny began on Monday freezing its social media accounts after state prosecutors ordered it to suspend its activities.

Navalny's Headquarters said on Telegram that the account "can no longer operate as usual.

.. It will be frozen. We will soon rename and depersonalize it. The same will happen to other social media accounts."

Russian prosecutors have accused Navalny's regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation of continuing illegal activities and organizing unlawful public gatherings. The foundation is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia.