UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Regional Offices Freeze Social Media Accounts After Prosecutors' Ban

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:10 AM

Navalny's Regional Offices Freeze Social Media Accounts After Prosecutors' Ban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) A network of regional offices associated with Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny began on Monday freezing its social media accounts after state prosecutors ordered it to suspend its activities.

Navalny's Headquarters said on Telegram that the account "can no longer operate as usual.

.. It will be frozen. We will soon rename and depersonalize it. The same will happen to other social media accounts."

Russian prosecutors have accused Navalny's regional offices and his Anti-Corruption Foundation of continuing illegal activities and organizing unlawful public gatherings. The foundation is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Social Media Same Opposition

Recent Stories

Basra to host 25th Arabian Gulf Cup

13 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first meeting ..

58 minutes ago

Unilabs breaks ten million Covid-19 test mark

58 minutes ago

Biden Plan to Halve US Emissions Achievable Withou ..

44 minutes ago

NCOC discuss restricting mass mobility on Eid-ul-F ..

44 minutes ago

US to Release 60 Mln AstraZeneca Doses to Other Co ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.