MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh has been detained, her lawyer Veronika Polyakova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Navalny's close ally Lyubov Sobol was also detained in Moscow earlier in the day, her lawyer Vladimir Voronin told Sputnik, adding that he does not know her current whereabouts and the reason for the detention.

"She called and told me that police officers of the second operative regiment detained her near [her home]," Polyakova said.

The lawyer added that she had no details about the reason for the detention or where Yarmysh would be taken.

Yarmysh is currently placed under house arrest for violating sanitary regulations at the unauthorized pro-Navalny demonstrations held in January.

On Wednesday, pro-Navalny activists are set to hold unauthorized demonstrations across Moscow.