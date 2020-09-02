(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The symptoms of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning are absolutely uncharacteristic for the use of the Novichok nerve agent, Leonid Rink, who was directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik.

"The symptoms are completely different," he said.

According to Rink, if Novichok was used, the symptoms of poisoning would be different: "There would be convulsions and so on. Completely different symptoms."