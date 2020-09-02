UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Symptoms Uncharacteristic For Poisoning By 'Novichok' - Developer Of Substance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:39 PM

Navalny's Symptoms Uncharacteristic for Poisoning by 'Novichok' - Developer of Substance

The symptoms of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning are absolutely uncharacteristic for the use of the Novichok nerve agent, Leonid Rink, who was directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The symptoms of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning are absolutely uncharacteristic for the use of the Novichok nerve agent, Leonid Rink, who was directly involved in the development of Novichok, told Sputnik.

"The symptoms are completely different," he said.

According to Rink, if Novichok was used, the symptoms of poisoning would be different: "There would be convulsions and so on. Completely different symptoms."

Related Topics

Russia Opposition

Recent Stories

Oman&#039;s Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassad ..

11 minutes ago

ADP urge drives to respect stop sign on school bus ..

11 minutes ago

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

11 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash inaugurates ‘A Woman From Dubai Hal ..

26 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo offers special services for elderly vis ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses economic cooperation w ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.