Navalny's Team Mulled Moving Russian Politician To Estonia For Treatment- Foreign Minister

Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:58 PM

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's team considered transporting the activist to Tallinn for treatment before settling on Berlin, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said on Tuesday

"Estonia agreed to open the airspace [to the air ambulance] and have him treated here," the minister was quoted as saying by the Delfi news website.

The 44-year-old opposition figure fell ill on a flight to Moscow from Siberia this past Thursday and was taken to a hospital after his plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. He went into a coma and was flown to Germany on Saturday after his condition stabilized.

Doctors at Berlin's Charite hospital, who ran lab tests on Navalny's samples, said they pointed to poisoning with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors and were treating him with the antidote atropine. Navalny is in a coma. His condition is severe but stable.

Boris Teplykh, a senior official at the Moscow-based Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center, told Sputnik that clinical findings of German doctors did not equal discovering traces of a toxin in Navalny's system. The patient was first administered atropine in the Omsk clinic, he said.

