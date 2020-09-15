UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Testimony Should Be Organized In Germany - Bundestag Committee Head

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:04 PM

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should give testimony, related to the probe into his alleged poisoning, in Germany, since the country should do everything to assist Russia's investigation, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's energy and economy committee, said in an interview with Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny should give testimony, related to the probe into his alleged poisoning, in Germany, since the country should do everything to assist Russia's investigation, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliament's energy and economy committee, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The New York Times has reported that Navalny, who is now undergoing treatment in Berlin, has told a German prosecutor he will not cooperate with Russia in the Moscow-proposed joint investigation.

"Germany should do everything to support the investigation that Russia must conduct. In my opinion, Navalny's testimony is also part of this probe," Ernst, who is also a member of The Left party, said.

