MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's tests in Russia did not have any traces of poisonous substances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The multiple tests taken before the patient was sent to Berlin showed no poisonous substances.

We are definitely interested in finding out what happened with the Berlin patient," Peskov said, adding that Russia needed information from Germany for that.

Russia has not received a reply from the German prosecutors on its request about Navalny yet, Peskov told reporters.