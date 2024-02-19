Navalny's Widow To Meet EU Ministers As Russia Jails Mourners
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Alexei Navalny's widow will meet European foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, EU officials announced, as Russian courts jailed dozens of people detained at events commemorating the Kremlin critic.
The 47-year-old opposition leader died in an Arctic prison on Friday after spending more than three years behind bars, prompting outrage and condemnation from Western leaders and his supporters.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the bloc's Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.
"EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia" and "honour" Navalny's memory, he added on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday.
Navalny was Russia's most prominent opposition leader and garnered a huge following as he campaigned against corruption under President Vladimir Putin.
In the hours following the announcement that her husband had died, Navalnaya, who had not seen him in two years, said she held Putin personally responsible.
She called on the international community to "unite and defeat this evil, terrifying regime".
Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Navalnaya's words "will make us feel the threat that weighs on Russian citizens and on every region of our Europe", where "violence, brutality, and war have been shamefully and irresponsibly returned".
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From World
-
Wildcard candidates threaten to tip scales in US election12 minutes ago
-
53 dead in Papua New Guinea tribal violence22 minutes ago
-
UN court to weigh consequences of Israel occupation22 minutes ago
-
Matsuyama surges to Riviera victory with sizzling 6222 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA 1000 Dubai Open results6 hours ago
-
Title 'not so realistic' says Tuchel after Bayern's 'horror' week6 hours ago
-
Sjostrom and Wiffen end swim worlds with a splash7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 hours ago
-
Five biggest Test cricket wins for India7 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results7 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Sinner a winner again as he powers to Rotterdam Open crown8 hours ago