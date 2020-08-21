UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Wife Appeals To Putin To Approve Her Husband's Transportation To Germany

Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:27 PM

The wife of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Yulia, on Friday appealed to President Vladimir Putin to permit her husband's transportation to Germany, Kira Yarmysh, the press secretary of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), posted the scan of the letter on Twitter

"I am officially appealing to you with a demand for permission to take Alexei Navalny to Germany," the letter read.

Earlier on Friday, a medical jet that is expected to collect Navalny and transport him for further treatment to Berlin landed in Omsk.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician of the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, said earlier in the day that Navalny's condition, which is serious and unstable, might become worse during transportation � either during the takeoff or landing, noting that the board of doctors decided that transporting him was impossible at the moment.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the Kremlin learned about the sudden illness of Navalny from the media and wished him a swift recovery. When asked if the Kremlin would help Navalny if he needed treatment abroad amid the coronavirus restrictions, the spokesman said that the authorities were prepared to consider any such request urgently.

Navalny was on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow on Thursday when he became gravely ill. The airplane made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was hospitalized and fell into a coma.

