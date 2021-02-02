(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, has arrived at the Moscow City Court, which is set to start its hearing on whether to replace her husband's suspended sentence with a real prison term, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The court will consider a petition by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, which requests revoking Navalny's probation sentence under the Yves Rocher fraud case over his evasion of penitentiary control, and converting it into real time in jail.