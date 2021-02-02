UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Wife Arrives At Moscow City Court Ahead Of Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 11:50 AM

Navalny's Wife Arrives at Moscow City Court Ahead of Hearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, has arrived at the Moscow City Court, which is set to start its hearing on whether to replace her husband's suspended sentence with a real prison term, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

The court will consider a petition by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, which requests revoking Navalny's probation sentence under the Yves Rocher fraud case over his evasion of penitentiary control, and converting it into real time in jail.

Related Topics

Hearing Moscow Russia Jail Wife Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Kashmala Tariq’s son booked over horrific accide ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Press: With citizenship, world&#039;s talent c ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

12 hours ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.