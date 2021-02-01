MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, has been released after being detained at an unauthorized rally in Moscow, lawyer Svetlana Davydova told Sputnik on Sunday.

According to the lawyer, police drew up a protocol on her for participating in an unauthorized action that caused disruptions for the movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

"After drawing up the protocol, she was let home from the police station," Davydova said.

The lawyer added that Yulia's case would be heard in a Moscow district court on Monday.

During protests in support of Navalny last week, Yulia was also detained. She posted a selfie on Instagram that appeared to show her inside a police van. A source told Sputnik three hours after Yulia's arrest that she had been let go.