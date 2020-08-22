UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Wife Signs Consent To His Evacuation To German Hospital - Russian Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The wife of hospitalized Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Yulia, has signed an informed written consent to his transportation to a German hospital, with the flight scheduled for Saturday morning, the Ministry of Health of Russia's Omsk Region said in a press release.

Earlier in the day, Omsk doctors greenlighted Navalny's transportation for treatment to Germany after he suffered an acute health condition which kicked him into coma during a domestic Russian flight on Thursday.

"Yulia Borisovna Navalnaya has signed a request to transport her husband, in which she acknowledged having been warned about possible deterioration of his condition during the flight.

A representative of the German medical team has signed a liability statement for the patient's life upon his transportation on board the airplane," ministry said.

The Omsk Health Ministry told journalists that Russian doctors had already signaled readiness to transport Navalny to the airport, but the flight had been delayed until the morning on Germany's request.

"Doctors have stated their readiness to transfer the patient to the airport. On the request of the German medical team, the flight will be postponed until the morning of August 22. This is due to the requirements of the German union of air carriers which regulates the working conditions of flight personnel," the ministry said.

