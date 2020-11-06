UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navalny's Wife Told Russian Doctors He May Have Felt Ill After Dieting - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:37 PM

Navalny's Wife Told Russian Doctors He May Have Felt Ill After Dieting - Interior Ministry

Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, had told Russian doctors that her husband may have felt ill because of dieting, the Siberian bureau of the transport department of the Rusian Interior Ministry said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, had told Russian doctors that her husband may have felt ill because of dieting, the Siberian bureau of the transport department of the Rusian Interior Ministry said Friday.

"Navalny's wife told doctors that her husband had been restricting food intake, had discomfort after meals for 3-5 days, did not eat ergularly. The wife also suggested that the patient's diets with a goal to lose weight may have caused him to feel ill," the bureau said.

Russian doctors diagnosed Navalny with disbalance in carbohydrate metabolism and an acute stage of chronic pancreatitis, the bureau said.

Navalny was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, after falling ill on the plane. Russian doctors found no traces of poisonous substances in his test samples.

Navalny was later transferred to a clinic in Germany. The German government then said citing local doctors that he had been poisoned, adding later that these conclusions were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia France German Wife Germany Omsk Sweden May August Government Weight Opposition

Recent Stories

European stocks steady at open after strong gains

16 seconds ago

Govt to construct 31 National parks across count ..

18 seconds ago

Argentina Repeats Sovereignty Claim to Malvinas on ..

21 seconds ago

All conspiracies against democratic govt would be ..

23 seconds ago

Turkish Intelligence Agency Involved in Karabakh E ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.