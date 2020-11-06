Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, had told Russian doctors that her husband may have felt ill because of dieting, the Siberian bureau of the transport department of the Rusian Interior Ministry said Friday

"Navalny's wife told doctors that her husband had been restricting food intake, had discomfort after meals for 3-5 days, did not eat ergularly. The wife also suggested that the patient's diets with a goal to lose weight may have caused him to feel ill," the bureau said.

Russian doctors diagnosed Navalny with disbalance in carbohydrate metabolism and an acute stage of chronic pancreatitis, the bureau said.

Navalny was hospitalized in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20, after falling ill on the plane. Russian doctors found no traces of poisonous substances in his test samples.

Navalny was later transferred to a clinic in Germany. The German government then said citing local doctors that he had been poisoned, adding later that these conclusions were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.