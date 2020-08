The wife of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday made a direct appeal to President Vladimir Putin to permit her husband's medical evacuation to Germany

Omsk, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The wife of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday made a direct appeal to President Vladimir Putin to permit her husband's medical evacuation to Germany.

Yulia Navalnaya posted a letter on Navalny's Twitter account she had signed addressed to Putin, saying: "I officially apply to you with a demand for permission to take Alexei Navalny to Germany."