Navalny's Wife Yulia Lands At Frankfurt Airport - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:38 AM

Navalny's Wife Yulia Lands at Frankfurt Airport - Reports

Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now in custody, landed in the airport of Frankfurt, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now in custody, landed in the airport of Frankfurt, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

She is on a private visit to Germany, the magazine noted.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Navalnaya had departed to Germany.

