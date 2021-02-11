Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now in custody, landed in the airport of Frankfurt, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday

She is on a private visit to Germany, the magazine noted.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that Navalnaya had departed to Germany.