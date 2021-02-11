UrduPoint.com
Navalny's Wife Yulia Left Frankfurt Airport From Other Exit Door - Passengers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

FRANKFURT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian activist Alexey Navalny, was taken to an alternative exit after arriving at Germany's Frankfurt Airport earlier on Wednesday, several passengers told Sputnik.

Earlier in the evening, the German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that Navalnaya had landed at Frankfurt Airport for what may be a private visit to Germany.

One passenger earlier confirmed to Sputnik that Navalnaya remained in the transit zone of the airport while other travelers on her flight made their way through passport control.

