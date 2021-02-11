(@FahadShabbir)

FRANKFURT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny, remained in the transit zone of Frankfurt Airport after arriving in the German city, a passenger on the same flight as her told Sputnik.

The other passengers on the flight made their way through passport control while Navalnaya stayed in the transit zone, the passenger said.

Earlier in the evening, the German news outlet Der Spiegel reported that Navalnaya had landed at Frankfurt Airport on what may be a private visit.