Open Menu

Navies Of China, Russia To Conduct Joint Patrols In Pacific Ocean Soon - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Navies of China, Russia to Conduct Joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean Soon - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies will soon conduct joint patrols in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the annual plan of cooperation between the armies of Russia and China, groups of ships of the naval forces of the two countries will soon conduct joint maritime patrols in the respective waters in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that these actions "are not directed against third parties and are not related to the current international and regional situation."

Related Topics

Russia China

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

52 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

9 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

10 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

10 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

10 hours ago
Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

10 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

11 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

11 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

11 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World