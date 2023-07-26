Navies of China, Russia to Conduct Joint Patrols in Pacific Ocean Soon - Defense Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ships of the Russian and Chinese navies will soon conduct joint patrols in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In accordance with the annual plan of cooperation between the armies of Russia and China, groups of ships of the naval forces of the two countries will soon conduct joint maritime patrols in the respective waters in the western and northern parts of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that these actions "are not directed against third parties and are not related to the current international and regional situation."