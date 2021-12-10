Navigation in Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal Carried Out in Normal Mode - Crimean Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The navigation in the Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal is carried out in the normal mode following the incident with the Ukrainian Navy's vessel, the Crimean Ministry of Transport told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Kerch-Yenikalsky Canal is operating in the normal mode," the ministry said.

Russia's Federal Security Service said late on Thursday that the Ukrainian Navy's command ship "Donbass" moved toward the Kerch Strait, ignoring demands to change the course. Later, the ship turned back, still ignoring any requests.