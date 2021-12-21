Navigation of Ships in Bosphorus Resumed After Tanker Accident - Turkish Coast Guard

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The movement of ships through the Bosphorus, previously suspended due to a tanker accident, has been resumed, the Turkish coast guard told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The navigation was suspended after a Usichem tanker transporting sunflower oil reported a malfunction while in the northern part of the Bosphorus.

"Emergency tanker towed to safety, the movement across the Bosphorus was resumed," the authority said.