Navigation Of Ships In Bosphorus Resumed After Tanker Accident - Turkish Coast Guard
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:30 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The movement of ships through the Bosphorus, previously suspended due to a tanker accident, has been resumed, the Turkish coast guard told Sputnik on Tuesday.
The navigation was suspended after a Usichem tanker transporting sunflower oil reported a malfunction while in the northern part of the Bosphorus.
"Emergency tanker towed to safety, the movement across the Bosphorus was resumed," the authority said.