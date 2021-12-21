Navigation of Ships via Bosphorus Suspended Due to Tanker Accident - Turkish Coast Guard

The navigation of ships through the Bosphorus is suspended due to a tanker accident, tugboats are already sent to the scene, the Turkish coast guard said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The navigation of ships through the Bosphorus is suspended due to a tanker accident, tugboats are already sent to the scene, the Turkish coast guard said on Tuesday.

"The captain of the Usichem tanker, which transports sunflower oil and is located in the northern part of the Bosphorus, reported a malfunction, after which we sent tugs and a speedboat to the scene. Movement along the strait was suspended while the tanker was being towed," the authority said.