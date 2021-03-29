(@FahadShabbir)

ISMAILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Navigation has begun on the Suez Canal, which was previously blocked by a container ship; ships are being towed, Adm. Mohab Mamish, the Egyptian president's aide on the development of seaports and the Suez Canal, told Sputnik.

Earlier, a source told Sputnik that the crisis with the container ship blocking the Suez Canal was over, it was being towed in the direction of the Bitter Lakes.

"Navigation has begun, caravans inside the canal began to be towed with the help of pilots, so that we can begin to free the Suez Canal from waiting ships in it," Mamish said.