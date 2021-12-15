Navigation Resumes in Bosphorus Strait After Tanker Breakdown

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Navigation through the Bosphorus Strait, which was suspended after a crippled tanker blocked the waterway, has resumed, the Turkish coast guard told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The navigation has resumed after an hour-and-a-half pause," a coast guard official said.

The Ahmet Telli chemical tanker sailing under the Turkish flag broke down in the crucial strait connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean. The vessel's captain called in tugboats for help.