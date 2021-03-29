UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Navigation Through Suez Canal May Resume Within Several Hours - Source

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 10:50 AM

Navigation Through Suez Canal May Resume Within Several Hours - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Navigation through the Suez Canal is expected to resume within several hours, as the operation to refloat the Ever Given container ship is going on successfully, a source in the Gulf Agency Company (GAC), the Suez Canal operator, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The refloating operation has been a significant success, it has been assisted by the tide and efforts of over 10 tugs ... Navigation through the canal may resume within a few hours," the source said.

According to GAC, at least 44 vessels are lined up in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the canal, while at least 300 vessels are waiting at the canal's entrances.

On Sunday, the Suez Canal administration announced scaling up effort to deepen the seabed in the area of the incident.

Related Topics

Company Suez May Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 March 2021

37 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 126.77 million

52 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

AED13 bn in letters of guarantee issued by banks i ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince attends graduation ceremony ..

9 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.