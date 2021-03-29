Navigation Through Suez Canal May Resume Within Several Hours - Source

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Navigation through the Suez Canal is expected to resume within several hours, as the operation to refloat the Ever Given container ship is going on successfully, a source in the Gulf Agency Company (GAC), the Suez Canal operator, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The refloating operation has been a significant success, it has been assisted by the tide and efforts of over 10 tugs ... Navigation through the canal may resume within a few hours," the source said.

According to GAC, at least 44 vessels are lined up in the Great Bitter Lake in the middle of the canal, while at least 300 vessels are waiting at the canal's entrances.

On Sunday, the Suez Canal administration announced scaling up effort to deepen the seabed in the area of the incident.