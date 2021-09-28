UrduPoint.com

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s President

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 12 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 06:48 PM

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee’s President

The Indian politician in a letter sent to Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi has said that he is stepping down for the future and welfare of the Indian Punjab

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 28th, 2021) Former cricketer and Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has stepped down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's president.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu shared a copy of his resignation letter which he had sent to Indian National Congress (INC) President Sonia Gandhi.

Sidhu wrote that he was resigning from his post for the future and welfare of the Indian Punjab.

“The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee,” the letter reads.

However, Sidhu stated in the letter that he will “continue to serve” the party.

The Indian media reported that some members of the INC maintain that the reason behind Sidhu’s resignation is his disappointment over why his name wasn’t suggested for the post of Punjab chief minister after the resignation of the former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.

The reports also suggest that Sidhu will possibly be made Punjab’s chief minister this month.

