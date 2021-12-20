Navy Lands MQ-25 T1 Refueler Drone on Aircraft Carrier in Successful Test - Boeing

UrduPoint.com

The US Navy has successfully maneuvered a MQ-25 T1 Stingray refueler drone onto an aircraft carrier for the first time, Boeing announced in a release on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The US Navy has successfully maneuvered a MQ-25 T1 Stingray refueler drone onto an aircraft carrier for the first time, Boeing announced in a release on Monday.

"The US Navy and Boeing have successfully maneuvered the Boeing-owned T1 test asset on a US Navy aircraft carrier for the first time - an early step forward in ensuring the MQ-25 unmanned aerial refueler will seamlessly integrate into carrier operations," the release said.

During an underway demonstration aboard the USS George H.W. Bush Navy flight deck directors used standard hand signals to direct T1 just like any other carrier-based aircraft using a new handheld deck control device, the release said.

"The demonstration was intended to ensure the design of the MQ-25 will successfully integrate into the carrier environment and to evaluate the functionality, capability and handling qualities of the deck handling system both in day and night conditions," Unmanned Carrier Aviation program manager Captain Chad Reed said in the release.

The drone was put through test maneuvers that included taxiing on the deck, connecting to the catapult, clearing the landing area and parking on the deck, the release added.

