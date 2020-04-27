Navy Says 45% of Crew on US Destroyer Kidd Tested for COVID-19, 47 Infected - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The US Navy in a press release on Monday said nearly half of the crew on the US Destroyer Kidd has been tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) resulting in 47 positive cases.

"As of today, 45% of USS Kidd (DDG 100) crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 47 total positive results," the release said.

Media reports said the Kidd was on a counternarcotics mission in the Caribbean.

The release said two sailors assigned to the ship have been medically evacuated to the United States and 15 others have been taken to the US Makin Island amphibious assault ship because of persistent symptoms.

On Friday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said the ship was preparing to return to an unspecified port to remove a portion of the crew and disinfect the vessel. Hoffman said the Navy took action "using lessons learned from other cases."

The Kidd is the second US Navy ship to be temporarily sidelined due to an outbreak aboard. The US Roosevelt aircraft carrier has been docked in Guam for several weeks after an outbreak occurred on the ship and testing revealed 955 sailors have been infected.