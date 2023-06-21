Navy Sending Experts, Deep Ocean Salvage System to Search For Titanic Submersible-Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The United States Navy is deploying its subject matter experts and the appropriate assets to assists in the search and rescue operation for the submersible that went missing on a dive to the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Tuesday.

"In addition to that, the Navy has been in touch with the Coast Guard and is working to provide personnel such as subject matter experts and assets as quickly as possible," Singh said.

The US Navy is also deploying a "Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System (FADOSS)," which can lift up to 60,000 Pounds, CNN reported, citing a spokesperson.

The equipment and personnel are expected to arrive at St.

John's by Tuesday night to support the US Coast Guard, according to the media outlet.

The US Coast Guard said on Tuesday that efforts to locate the submersible have not yielded any results as the remaining oxygen suspected available on board the vessel is set to dwindle down in 40 hours.

On Sunday, the submarine of the OceanGate Expeditions company went missing during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage in an area about 900 miles east of Cape Cod in the North Atlantic, at a depth of approximately 13,000 feet. The submarine has a capacity for five people. A search and rescue operation has been underway since Monday morning.