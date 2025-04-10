Open Menu

Nazaha President, UNDP Resident Representative Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Nazaha President, UNDP resident representative discuss cooperation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) President of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) Mazin Al-Kahmous met on Thursday with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Nahid Hussein.

They discussed ways to boost cooperation in protecting integrity and combating corruption.

