(@FahadShabbir)

Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an effective negotiator, who has turned Russian into an indispensable global actor

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev on Wednesday described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an effective negotiator, who has turned Russian into an indispensable global actor.

"Any politician must express and defend his country's interests. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] is a pragmatic politician and an effective negotiator," Nazarbayev said in an interview with Sputnik.

He stressed that modern Russia has considerable influence in the international arena.

"Today, not one major international issue can be solved without taking Russia's position into account ... Is it not recognition of Vladimir Putin's achievements, who steers the Russian state?" he added.

At the same time, the former president stressed that despite Russia and Kazakhstan's similar agendas, his country has its own views on how to deal with various international issues.

"We often discuss issues, exchange opinions, sometimes argue trying to prove the soundness of one's stance. These are normal working moments of the two biggest Eurasian states' leaders. It is known, that the truth is born in arguments," he reminisced about his meetings with Putin.

Nazarbayev is one of many prominent politicians and public figures interviewed by Sputnik to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Putin's leadership.