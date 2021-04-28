NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) SULTAN, April 28 (Sputnik) - Nazarbayev, the former president of Kazakhstan, on Wednesday announced his resignation from the post of the chairman of Kazakhstan's People's Assembly and delegated its responsibilities to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"I want to move on, this is also a serious and emotional step for me, I stood at the origins of the creation of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan since 1995, I headed it," Nazarbayev said during the session of the assembly and thanked its members for support.

The former president also said that he will always be with the assembly but added that it should stand together with the president and thus he decided to "transfer my right to head the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev".

Meanwhile, the president proposed Nazarbayev to become the honorary chairman of the assembly.