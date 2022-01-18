Nazarbayev Says He Currently Located in Capital of Kazakhstan, Retired From Politics

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) - Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said that he is currently located in the capital of his country and is retired from politics.

Nazarbayev's first address after riots in Kazakhstan was published on Twitter by his spokesman Aidos Ukibay.

"Currently I am on a well-deserved rest in the capital of Kazakhstan and have not left anywhere," Nazarbayev said.

The ex-president added that the January events "shocked" the whole of Kazakhstan.

"The purpose of these organized riots and attacks on Kazakhstan was to destroy the integrity of the country and the foundations of our state .

.. The tragedy that happened was a lesson for all of us. It is important to find out who organized all these pogroms and murders. The investigation will answer this question," Nazarbayev said.

The former leader also said that current Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "has full power," adding that there is no conflict in the country's "elite."

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has full power, he is the chairman of the Security Council, he will soon be elected chairman of the Nur Otan party, so there is no conflict or confrontation in the country's elite. Rumors on this issues are absolutely groundless," Nazarbayev said.