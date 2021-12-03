UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:00 PM

Nazarbayev Says Kazakhstan Will Build Nuclear Power Plant; Needs to Choose Contractor

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Former Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the republic would build a nuclear power plant.

"We will build a nuclear power plant. We need to choose a contractor and technology. Russia, Japan, South Korea and US companies are showing a strong desire.

Now we are looking where to do it," he said in an interview with US film director Oliver Stone for his movie "Kazakh. The story of a golden man," the next episode of which is shown on Friday by republican tv channels.

The former president noted that the need to build the station was due to the future shortage of electricity in the country.

