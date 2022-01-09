UrduPoint.com

Nazarbayev Transferred Security Council Chairmanship To Tokayev Of Own Will - Spokesperson

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 9 (Sputnik) - Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave up the post of the the head of the country's security council of his own will and transferred it to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev since the violent protests demanded an urgent and tough response, Nazarbayev's spokesperson Aidos Ukibay says.

the situation was very difficult and therefore the Elbasy (Nursultan Nazarbayev) himself decided to transfer the post of chairman of the Security Council to the President, as he was well aware that riots and terror demanded a prompt, tough and uncompromising response from the country's leadership," Ukibay said on Sunday.

The spokesperson confirmed that Nazarbayev is currently in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan and is providing support to Tokayev.

President Tokayev announced on Wednesday that he was taking up the role of the head of the country's security council.

