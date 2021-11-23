Nazarbayev Transfers Kazakh Ruling Party Chairmanship to President Tokayev - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, decided to transfer the powers of the chairman of the ruling party "Nur Otan" to the country's incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the press secretary of the ex-president Aidos Ukibay said on Tuesday.

"During an expanded meeting of the political council (party), Nursultan Nazarbayev decided to transfer the powers of the chairman of the Nur Otan party, stressing that the party should be led by the country's president," the spokesman tweeted.

Ukibay also added that the transfer will be will be carried out in accordance with the charter of the party.